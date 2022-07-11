National

Goa: Cong says 5 MLAs incommunicado, sacks LoP

Making this announcement on the eve of the state assembly session, Congress’s Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao also said that apart from Lobo and Kamat, three other party MLAs have gone “incommunicado”. The development comes amid speculation that some Congress MLAs in the 40-member House may cross over to the BJP.
PANAJI: The Congress on Sunday removed Michael Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in Goa Legislative Assembly, accusing him and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat of “conspiring” against the party and “hobnobbing with the ruling BJP to ensure a split”.

“LoP Michael Lobo and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat were hatching a conspiracy by hobnobbing with BJP to ensure defection in Congress in Goa. The party has decided to remove Lobo from the post of the Leader of Opposition,” Rao said.

The party will take action against both Lobo and Kamat, he added. The Congress currently has 11 MLAs in Goa.

