6 dead in Chitrakoot road accident, Adityanath announces ex gratia

CHITRAKOOT: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured after six people were killed and two others were injured in an accident in Chitrakoot.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the road accident in the Chitrakoot area of the district. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to immediately provide proper treatment and relief to those injured in the accident," UP CM Office tweeted.

"The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and 50,000 to the injured and instructed to take strict action against the pickup driver," it said in a subsequent tweet.