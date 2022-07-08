National

Shinzo death: Tricolour to be flown at half-mast in India on Sat

Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.
NEW DELHI: The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on Saturday on all buildings where it is flown regularly with the government announcing a day of mourning as a mark of respect to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

''The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,'' the home ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national mourning after news of Abe's death was made public.

