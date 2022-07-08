National

SC grants interim bail to Journalist Zubair in UP hate speech case

Zubair was taken back to the Tihar Jail where he has been lodged after his arrest on June 27 in another case of hurting religious sentiments.
CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail “for a few days” to fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested by Delhi Police over an “objectionable” tweet shared in 2018.

Representing Zubair, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves argued in court that no criminal case can be made out against Zubair.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

On Thursday, he had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in a case which he was arrested. Mentioning the plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari , Gonsalves claimed that Zubair was facing a threat to his life.

Zubair was taken back to the Tihar Jail where he has been lodged after his arrest on June 27 in another case of hurting religious sentiments.

