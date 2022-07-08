PM Modi condoles loss of life in Amarnath cloudburst

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life in the cloudburst near the Amarnath holy cave shrine in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday. "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Manoj Sinha ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Modi said in a Twitter post.

After a cloudburst incident was reported near the Amarnath cave which reportedly claimed 10 lives till now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took note of the situation and said saving the lives of people was a priority. The Union Home Minister also had a word with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said rescue operations were underway.

"I have spoken with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF and local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people," tweeted Shah. The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 10 casualties.The cloudburst took place at the Amarnath cave on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'nallah', adjoining the cave.

"One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far and three rescued alive," said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal. Karwal said a cloudburst was reported at around 5:30 p.m. and the high momentum water flow affected many tents.

"Our crew is engaged in rescue work. Two out of our three teams are engaged. JK Police, Indian Army and ITBP are also engaged. Initial momentum decreasing, we will be prepared for every situation," added NDRF DG. According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 p.m. and the rescue teams rushed to the spot.Earlier, IGP Kashmir informed that as many as two people have died.

ITBP PRO Vivek Kumar Pandey said "the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended till the situation turns normal. Likely to resume by tomorrow." A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now.

"Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave, two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF and SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. A team of Central Armes Police Force and the Indian Army acted swiftly and carried out the evacuation operation, which is currently underway.

The official informed that the flow of water in the nallah turned normal after the rain stopped.