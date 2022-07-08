CBI arrests Power Grid ED, 5 Tata officials for graft

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a Power Grid Corporation of India’s executive director and five officials of Tata Projects, including an executive vice president and and assistant VP, in connection with alleged bribery to favour the private company in contracts and other works, officials said on Thursday.

They said the probe agency arrested the accused -- PGCIL’s B S Jha, and Tata Projects’ Executive VP Desh Raj Pathak, Assistant VP R N Singh and its three other officials -- after conducting searches at 11 locations on Wednesday which continued till Thursday.

The CBI recovered Rs 93 lakh from the premises of Jha in Gurugram, they said. The CBI had received source information about the alleged bribery in electricity projects following which Jha, who was posted in Itanagar, was put under surveillance. During the surveillance, it surfaced that Jha was allegedly receiving bribes from the executives of Tata Projects for granting favours, the officials said.

The CBI action followed an FIR against Jha, Pathak and Singh. The company Tata Projects and its three other officials -- Nafeej Hussain Khan, Randheer Kumar Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dubey -- are also named as accused in the FIR. “It was alleged that the public servant (Jha) in conspiracy with others was involved in extending favours to the said company (Tata Projects) for various work viz. preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, price variation clause, etc related to contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in lieu of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification,” a statement from the CBI said.