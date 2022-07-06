Udaipur killing: NIA picks up man in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted a raid in Hyderabad and detained a person for his alleged links with the accused in the Udaipur killing.

The man, said to be hailing from Bihar, was picked up by a team of NIA officials from a hotel in the Santosh Nagar area. He was taken to NIA office in Madhapur for questioning.

According to sources, the raid was conducted as part of the investigation into the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.



The NIA, which is probing the case, reportedly found the mobile number of a person from Bihar in the call data of the accused. The person was traced in Hyderabad. The investigating agency was questioning him about his links with the two accused.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by two men in his shop on June 28 for supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her blasphemous remarks.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had filmed the killing and posted the video on social media.

Both the accused also put out another video in which they bragged about the murder and also threatened to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were arrested the same day.

The NIA arrested three more accused for alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill the tailor.