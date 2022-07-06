Music composer Ilaiyaraaja & PT Usha among 4 nominated to RS

CHENNAI: Iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja and legendary athlete PT Usha have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both the nominees on Twitter.

“The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” said Narendra Modi in a tweet.