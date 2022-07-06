Music composer Ilaiyaraaja & PT Usha among 4 nominated to RS

CHENNAI: Iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja and legendary athlete PT Usha have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both the nominees on Twitter.
“The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” said Narendra Modi in a tweet.
Actor Rajinikanth, a good friend of the musician, congratulated him and tweeted.
For PT Usha, "The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Modi said in another tweet