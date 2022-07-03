BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected new Speaker of Maha Assembly

MUMBAI: On expected lines, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected the new Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly here on Sunday.

He defeated his sole rival - the Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi - with a comfortable margin.

The elections were held by a division of votes on the first of the two-day Special Assembly Session ordered by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, last weekend.

On June 4, the Chief Minister Eknath S. Shinde, supported by the BJP, will seek a 'vote of confidence' in the new government sworn-in on June 30 after the collapse of the MVA government.