Modi lands in Hyderabad to attend BJP's National Executive meeting

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the Bhartiya Janata party’s National Executive meeting.

In the two-day meeting starting today, both the political and economic agenda of the party would be discussed.

PM Modi informed about his arrival on a micro-blogging site and said a wide range of issues would be discussed.

“Landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the @BJP4India National Executive Meeting. During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party,” tweeted the Prime Minister.