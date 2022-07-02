Manipur landslide: Search operation continues, death toll at 25

GUWAHATI: Search operation continues for the second consecutive day in landslide-hit Manipur's Tupul general area, officials said on Saturday. The death toll in the Manipur landside went up to 25 till now. The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

According to PRO defence, Guwahati, relentless search operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the incident site at Tupul, Manipur continue. Fresh teams were deployed on Saturday morning to augment the efforts in the search.

Through the wall, radar is being successfully used and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist in the search. So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians have been recovered so far, the PRO said in a press statement.

Mortal remains of 14 personnel including 1 JCO and 12 other ranks of Territorial Army personnel were sent to respective home stations by two IAF aircraft and an Indian Army helicopter, while one mortal remain was sent to Kangpokpi Distt Manipur by road, after wreath-laying by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal with full military honours today.