Draupadi Murmu in Puducherry gathering support ahead of polls

CHENNAI: Presidential election candidate Draupadi Murmu has been meeting BJP and the coalition party candidates and gathering support.

Draupadi Murmu, nominated as the presidential candidate, arrived at the Lawspet Airport in Puducherry around 11:30 in the morning. She was accorded a warm welcome led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Ministers, legislators and allies accompanied the Chief Minister in welcoming the Presidential candidate.

Following this, she was set to participate in a consultative meeting of the alliance executives including the BJP and coalition party members held at a private hotel. Chief Minister Rangasamy, who is considered as the leader of the alliance, BJP leader Swaminathan, AIADMK state secretaries Anbazhagan, Om Sakthi Sekar and Ministers were present in the meeting.

In addition to this, six of the independent MLAs have already expressed their support to Draupadi Murmu and five of them have now come to this meeting. Orleanpet MLA has not taken part in the meeting and said he had not taken any decision in supporting the presidential candidate.

Union Minister Velmurugan and Vanathi Srinivasan, who is the general secretary BJP, also participated in the meeting.

Following this, several MLAs and Ministers have expressed their support to Murmu. To which, she is set to address the gathering with her acceptance to the support.