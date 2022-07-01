Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri to be celebrated today

PURI (Odisha): The holy city of Odisha's Puri is all set to celebrate the famous Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath today.

After due rituals, the three Raths of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra have been pulled and put stationed in front of the Singha Dwara of the Shreemandira on Thursday itself. The Yatra will take place today. Odisha Police have made top-notch security arrangements keeping the expected crowd at the festival in mind.