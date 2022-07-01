Doctors Day 2022: On the front line saving lives

CHENNAI: The Indian Medical Association has recognised and celebrated July 1, as National Doctors Day. The contributions of Doctors towards the society are highlighted on this day. The theme for this year, on National Doctors day is "Family Doctors on the Front Line."
The theme this year, highlights the contribution of doctors to the community.
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted, "Saving lives and making a difference - saluting our healthcare heroes across the country! Happy #NationalDoctorsDay to all doctors and physicians!"
PM Narendra Modi, tweeted with a video message, that stated, "Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier."
The video message stated, "Doctors are considered as another form of God. At critical times, when we feel we would lose our near and dear ones, Doctors stand up to the situation and give us hope and life."
Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “The dedication and promptness with which doctors and medical community have served the hurt humanity during the COVID pandemic is always commendable. Respect, safety of the medical community is the responsibility of the whole society.”
The birth anniversary of eminent social worker Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai is celebrated as National Doctor's Day when the entire society expresses its gratitude towards the medical community. #DoctorsDay #ThankYouDoctors"
CM Stalin tweeted, "National Doctors day is celebrated today, on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai, who treated the poor people with love and participated in the freedom struggle. He later became the Chief Minister of West Bengal."
The Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, "My warm greetings to all the doctors on National Doctor's Day today. Your sacrifice, tenacity and unwavering determination can never be compared. #ThankYouDoctors."
The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah tweeted, "Doctors bring health and hope. On #DoctorsDay, I extend my greetings to all the hardworking doctors, who have devoted themselves towards the welfare of humanity. The world will never forget the efforts & sacrifices of our doctors during the toughest times of the pandemic."