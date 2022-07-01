Doctors Day 2022: On the front line saving lives

CHENNAI: The Indian Medical Association has recognised and celebrated July 1, as National Doctors Day. The contributions of Doctors towards the society are highlighted on this day. The theme for this year, on National Doctors day is "Family Doctors on the Front Line."

The theme this year, highlights the contribution of doctors to the community.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tweeted, "Saving lives and making a difference - saluting our healthcare heroes across the country! Happy #NationalDoctorsDay to all doctors and physicians!"