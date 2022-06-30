Eknath Shinde wins floor test with 164 votes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the state assembly. In the 288-member house, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence while 99 voted against. The strength of the Maharashtra Assembly had been reduced to 287 following the death of a Shiv Sena MLAs, bringing the majority mark to 144.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar of the BJP who is also among the youngest speakers in the country, announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30 after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post a day earlier. Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP was sworn in as deputy CM.

Earlier Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra CM after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ordered a floor test on June 30 after he allegedly received a letter from 7 independent MLAs who had decided not to support the Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance put together by Shiv Sena with the Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress after the fall of the BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis in November 2019.