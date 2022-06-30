National

Udaipur killing: Two accused produced in Udaipur court

The two accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- were brought in a police van with their faces covered and were produced in the court while several advocates started shouting slogans on the premises, they said.
Screengrab of the video
PTI

UDAIPUR: The two men accused of killing of a tailor here were produced in a local court amid tight security on Thursday evening, officials said.

Riaz and Ghouse allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The lawyers gathered on the court premises in large numbers in the evening and started shouting slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.

