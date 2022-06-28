Two accused arrested for beheading man in Udaipur

JAIPUR: Two accused who beheaded a man in Udaipur on camera have been arrested from the Rajsamand area in Rajasthan.

The deceased who was a tailor by profession was killed brutally for putting social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The accused are from the Surajpole area of Udaipur.

"Both the accused who brutally murdered a man in Udaipur were arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation; the criminals will be punished severely in the court," said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

"The law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," said Manoj Kumar, SP of Udaipur.

Meanwhile, internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan for the next 24 hours. State Chief Secretary has ordered a temporary suspension of internet services for the next 24 hours in all districts of the Rajasthan.

Hours after a video went viral on social media wherein a shopkeeper is seen being beheaded by two men in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to appeal to the youth of the state to maintain peace.

Addressing the reporters today, Gehlot said, "It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why doesn't Prime Minister and Amit Shah address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated and appeal for peace." "It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared," Gehlot said on Udaipur murder.