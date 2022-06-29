National

MHA directs NIA to take over 'brutal' murder in Udaipur

The spokesperson of the MHA said on their twitter handle that "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday."
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and probe involvement of any organisation and international links.

Beheading incident: Sec 144 imposed across Rajasthan for one month

Two accused arrested for beheading man in Udaipur

"The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."

NIA
Rajasthan
Home Ministry
National Investigation Agency
brutal murder
Udaipur
Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli

