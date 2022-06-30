Modi congratulates Shinde on being sworn in as Maha CM

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on being sworn in as Maharashtra CM, said he has rich political, legislative, administrative experience.
He tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights." (sic)
In a subsequent tweet, he congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as deputy chief minister, "Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory." (sic)
Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister, while BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm. Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe.
His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath.