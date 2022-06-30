Fadnavis to be Maharashtra Deputy CM, says Shah

CHENNAI: After the dramatic confusion over the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra, State BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis confirmed during the press conference on Thursday that Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be sworn-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the former will be the Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I will remain out of the government, but I shall do everything possible to make the new government a success on all fronts, and resume the developmental activities that had stopped in the past two and a half years."

However, BJP president JP Nadda has requested Devendra Fadnavis to join the Maharashtra government in the interest of the state.

"So made a personal request to him... the Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnavis should take charge as Deputy Chief minister," JP Nadda said.