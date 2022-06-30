Eknath Shinde to be next Maharashtra CM, says Fadnavis

CHENNAI: Shiv Sena's rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be sworn-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister today at 7:30 pm, said Devendra Fadnavis

On Thursday, Eknath Shinde met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence, this evening to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra.

"We have submitted a list to the Governor of all the BJP MLAs, the group led by Shindeji, 16 Independents and others, with more joining us soon," said Fadnavis.

"I will remain out of the government, but I shall do everything possible to make the new government a success on all fronts, and resume the developmental activities that had stopped in the past two-and-a-half years," said Fadiavis.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister yesterday, Thackeray's announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly.