Jamiat Ulema Hind terms Udaipur killing tragic, un-Islamic, inhumane

NEW DELHI: A day after the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur, the Jamiat Ulema Hind termed it "un-Islamic" and condemned the killing in the name of the Prophet while demanding the arrest of those responsible for using derogatory language.

Maulana Arshad Madani, President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said "the Udaipur incident is a very tragic, un-Islamic and inhumane act, it is highly condemnable. The law of the state would work accordingly in this case as well. As we had opposed mob-lynching in many places, we also consider this inhumane act to be extremely dangerous to law and order. We are always against everyone taking the law into their own hands."

Maulana Madani said that whatever happened due to the derogatory words against the Prophet was bad, but in order to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the country, it is necessary to show tolerance and patience.

He added that just as we oppose this incident, we strongly oppose insulting the dignity of any religious figure or hurting the feelings of those who believe in a religion by using derogatory words.

Maulana Madani stated that the silence of powerful people in the country, and not arresting the perpetrators has tarnished the image of the country all over the world.

"Therefore, we once again demand the government immediately arrest those who have insulted the Prophet and punish them severely according to the law so that no one will dare to do so again in the future, as well as Muslims all over the world can find peace and contentment," he added.