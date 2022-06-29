As cases increase, Karnataka issues new Covid guidelines

CHENNAI: As the number of Covid cases in the state rises, the Karnataka government has released a new set of regulations. The new regulations, which were published for residences, workplaces, and educational institutions, reemphasised the value of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

According to the guidelines, three to five Covid cases in an apartment complex will be deemed a small cluster, while more than five cases will be deemed a big cluster. It will be deemed an outbreak if more than 15 instances are made public. It has been requested that everyone exhibiting symptoms perform a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and isolate themselves if they test positive. It was added that further samples for RT-PCR and genomic sequencing must be collected from people who test RAT positive.

The guideline stated, “Large scale/mass testing of asymptomatics is not recommended except if he/she is a primary contact. Strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour like compulsory face masking in common areas should be ensured."

The guidelines also said that the apartment complex must be sanitised after the recovery of the final case of Covid before opening up all common facilities, including the clubhouse, pool, association office, and others. However, according to the authorities, there is no need to close off any floors or blocks during this time.

Additionally, it was recommended that anyone exhibiting Covid symptoms stay home, avoid going to work or school, and get tested. It also stated that “After cluster/outbreak, the related office area/class room from where the positive cases were reported shall be sanitised using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. However, there is no need to close down the offices and colleges/educational institutions,”.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar posted on twitter “In the wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases from June 10, updated guidelines have been formulated to contain the spread of infection. I urge all citizens to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the pandemic. Get your booster doses and follow appropriate Covid behaviour,”.

The guidelines for school kids up to Class 12 said that there must be rigorous adherence to COVID acceptable behaviour, such as required face masks, physical segregation, the availability of hand sanitizer, and screening for fever using a thermal scanner at the entrance.