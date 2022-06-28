Assault case: Vijay Babu appears before officials for second day

KOCHI: A day after actor-producer Vijay Babu was arrested and released on bail, he appeared before the probe officials on Tuesday for the second consecutive day in connection with the sexual assault case registered against him.

The Malayalam actor-producer reached the Ernakulam Town South police station this morning for his interrogation.

The police had interrogated Babu at 9 am on Monday morning too, when his arrest was recorded in connection with the sexual assault case.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted him anticipatory bail in the case and directed the actor to cooperate with the investigation from June 27 to July 3 between 9 am and 6 pm during the course of which he would be deemed to be under custody. He was also directed to refrain from tampering with the probe and to stop interaction through or with any social or other media.

There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and another is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.