Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested for sexual assault

CHENNAI: The Kerala police have detained Vijay Babu who is a Malayalam actor and producer, in relation to the actor's allegation accusing him of sexual assault. The actor will reportedly be released on station bail, and police will shortly begin gathering evidence.

When he showed up at the Ernakulam South police station for questioning, he was taken into custody. He received anticipatory release from the Kerala High Court on June 22. After a lady who is also an actor accused Vijay Babu of abusing her for movie roles, he was arrested for sexual assault.

The Kerala High Court ordered the submission of his passport and asked him not to leave the state while granting the anticipatory bail request.

He can now be questioned by the investigating team from 9 am to 6 pm commencing on Monday through July 3. He received backing from the Association for Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) yesterday, which stated that any action would only be done after the court's ruling.

Additionally, he is charged with using social media to disclose the identity of the victim, a young actress.

At the end of April, right when a woman reported Vijay Babu for sexual assault, he had already gone for Dubai. Following the filing of a complaint against him by Kochi Police, the actor left the country. On June 1, Vijay Babu visited Kochi once more after spending 39 days abroad.