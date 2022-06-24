Murmu's 4 set of nomination papers signed by over 500 lawmakers

NEW DELHI: The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's nomination papers have been signed by over 500 elected representatives as proposers and seconders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

Four sets of her nomination papers were filed to Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who has been designated Returning Officer for the presidential election on July 18, each having 60 or more proposers and seconders.

In the first set, Prime Minister Modi is proposer while Singh and Shah are seconders.

Nadda is proposer in the second set, while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur are signatories in third, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in the fourth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Chouhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, and Goa's Pramod Sawant are also signatories.

NDA constituents JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh better known as Lalan Singh, Apna Dal leader Anurpiya Patel, NPP supremo and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have also signed the nomination.

BJD leaders and Ministers in Odisha government Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu, YSR Congress leaders Vijaysai Reddy and Midhun Reddy, AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam are also among the signatories.

Almost all tribal and women elected representatives of the BJP, Union ministers have signed her nomination.

A candidate requires at least 50 elected representatives as proposers and the same number of seconders for nomination of the presidential post.