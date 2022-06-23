India resumes diplomatic presence in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday resumed its diplomatic presence in Kabul as it deployed a team in its embassy in the Afghan capital, over 10 months after it pulled out its officials from the mission following the Taliban’s capture of power.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said an Indian technical team has reached Kabul on Thursday and has been deployed in the embassy there.

The reopening of the embassy came three weeks after an Indian team led by JP Singh, MEA’s point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, visited Kabul.