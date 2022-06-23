National
Committed to sovereignty of all states: BRICS
A declaration issued at the end of the summit supported talks between Russia and Ukraine and discussed their concerns over the humanitarian situation in and around the eastern European country.
NEW DELHI: The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) on Thursday committed to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and stressed peaceful resolution of disputes as they discussed the crisis in Ukraine and situation in Afghanistan among other pressing issues.
