CM Uddhav Thackeray vacates his official residence amid MVA crisis

CHENNAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ at Malabar Hill to return to his private home in Bandra with his family, on Wednesday around 9.50 p.m.

This happened hours after his emotional appeal to the rebellious Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Minister Eknath Shinde when he, the CM, was ready to quit both as the state’s Chief Minister and as party President, given the rebels made the demand on meeting him.

He also said that any of the rebels can go and hand over his resignation letter, which he had kept ready, to the Governor. After all, Thackeray has been tested Covid positive.

However, Eknath Shinde responded by insisting that steps should be taken for Hindutva and reiterated his demand to detach from the National Congress Party and Congress to form the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Despite the effects by the MVA allies, the offer to quit by the CM and even his official residence, there is no sign of diffusion of the crisis.