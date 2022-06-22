Viral video shows Karnataka JD(S) MLA slapping college principal

MANDYA: A video has gone viral on social media wherein a Janata Dal (Secular) MLA is seen slapping a college principal allegedly for not being able to provide proper answers about the ongoing development work for a computer lab. M Srinivas, an MLA from Mandya, repeatedly slapped the principal of Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wediyar ITI College in front of his colleagues on Monday, June 20. The incident took place when Srinivas was inspecting the Government ITI College.

Naganand, ITI College Principal, told reporters today, "There is no personal enmity between him and the MLA. A program was held in the college which happened very well. I don't know why he was angry with me. I am not going to file any complaint against MLA for slapping me. I believe in God. God can see everything." Shambhu Gowda, the President of the Government Employees Association Mandya District, on Tuesday said that the matter will be brought to the notice of the District Commissioner.