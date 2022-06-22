Maha Crisis: 34 rebel MLAs write to Guv, declare Shinde as leader

CHENNAI: The rebel between Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde triggered a huge political crisis happening in Maharashtra, around 34 MLAs from Shinde side write to Governor and declared Eknath Shinde as their leader.

Amid this situation, 4 more Sena MLAs fly with state BJP chief to Guwahati where Shinde rebels are camping.

With this critical condtion of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray to speak at 5 pm after 34 MLAs writes to Governor.

Earlier in the day, Shinde asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs in the Assembly and Shinde had said he has 46 MLAs supporting him.

"I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions)," he told a Marathi TV channel.