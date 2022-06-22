National

Indian economy to grow by 7.5% this year: Modi

He said that the kind of digital transformation that is taking place in India today has never been seen in the world before.
NEW DELHI: The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.5 per cent this year which will make it the fastest growing major economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

In a virtual address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, Modi said there are investment opportunities to the tune of $1.5 trillion under the country’s National Infrastructure Pipeline.

