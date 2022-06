NEW DELHI: The first edition of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

“CUET-UG will be spread over 10 days, starting from July 15. There will be no CUET papers on July 17, 2022 due to the NEET-UG and between July 21 and August 3 due to the JEE (main) exams,” an official notification said.

Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the first edition of CUET.