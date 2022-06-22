Assam floods: 7 more dead, over 55 lakh affected in 32 districts

ASSAM: Let’s take a look at the prevailing condition in the flood affected Assam:

1) More than 55 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 32 districts of Assam, and seven more people have lost their lives.

2) So far, in total 89 people including children have lost their lives in the terrific floods.

3) More than 2.62 lakh people are in 862 relief camps across the State.

4) Scores of evicted families in Assam’s Dhalpur reeling under extreme flood, struggling for food and shelter.

5) Hundreds of families from the marginalised communities have been struggling since the violent eviction drive, in which two people were shot dead in the police firing.

6) Water levels of the two major rivers in Assam – Barak and Brahmaputra are in epidemic. The water in rivers of Kopili, Beki, Pagaldiya, and Puthimari is flowing above the danger level in several places.

7) Flood situation in Barak valley has deteriorated further. Major road and rail routes have been snapped in the regions of Barak Valley.

8) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announced that a flood-relief package for the affected people of the state would be rolled out soon.

9) Meanwhile, he’s set to meet Maharashtra leaders including Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Regarding which, Rana Ayyub has tweeted, “Assam is drowning in floods but the Chief Minister is meeting rebel leader from Maharashtra to help form BJP govt in the State. When power is priority”.

10) The Government is soon set to launch a portal for the affected people to register their livestock loss and other damages caused by the flood.