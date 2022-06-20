Agnipath protest: 595 trains cancelled today

CHENNAI: According to Indian Railways, 595 trains have been cancelled today due to protests against the Agnipath scheme.

The Central Government had introduced a new scheme to recruit Indian youth in the three forces, including the Army. Youths selected under this scheme will be included on contract basis for 4 years only.

It was then reported that no pensions would be paid to those retiring from work and many youngsters in the North jumped into the fray to Anti-Agnipath protest.

During the protests, violence erupted in states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Orissa, Punjab and Telangana. Several trains were set on fire, Railway stations were damaged and money at ticket counters was looted.

Meanwhile, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) cancelled at least 26 trains due to violent agitations and damages wrecked by flood at several locations in Assam, an NFR official said. A number of trains have also been short terminated, short originated, diverted or rescheduled, he added. Besides those cancelled on Monday, while another five have been cancelled for Tuesday, NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said.