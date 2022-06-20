Agnipath: Online registration, salary package, benefits

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing protest against centre's Agnipath scheme, the Defence Ministry has issued notification for recruitment, and the online registration will be open from July 22 onwards.

What is Agnipath?

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has unveiled a new scheme which is called Agnipath, for recruitment in the Army, Navy and Air Force. The project has been approved by the Union Cabinet.

The new employment system called 'Tour Of Duty' is named Agnipath. According to the Agnipath programme, men between the ages of 17.5 to 23 can join the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The same educational qualifications that people usually choose for the Armed Forces apply to Agniveers as well. Under this scheme, those who join the mission will be called Agniveers.

They have to serve 4 years on contract basis. They will be trained for the first 6 months. It is reported that 46,000 Agniveers will be selected in the current year.

Recruitment in the Agnipath scheme will start in the next 90 days. It has been reported that the first team of Agniveers will be ready in July 2023.

Salary, allowence & benefits for Agniveers:

1st year: 30,000 + allowance

2nd year: 33,000 + allowance

3rd year: 36,500 + allowance

4th year: 40,000 + allowance

30 per cent of the salary will be deducted as contribution. Only the remaining 70 per cent will be given as salary. The Central Government will pay the same amount of contribution as will be made to the Agniveers.

Rs 5.02 lakh paid into the package fund after 4 years and the same amount which is contributed by the government totally Rs 11.71 lakh cash benefit for 'Seva Nidhi package' will be provided by the government. This will be exempt from the income tax.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers joining the three forces can apply for permanent service after completing 4 years of service. Only 25 per cent of such applicants will be included in the permanent service. The remaining 75 per cent of the Agniveers will be paid 'Seva Nidhi package' and sent home.

They will be selected as Agniveers and will be given a Certificate of Work Experience at the end of their tenure. A unique rank will be set for Agniveers.

It has been reported that these soldiers will not be recruited for any of the existing positions in the three forces. It has been reported that all the medals and awards currently being given to the security forces will also be given to the Agniveers.

Pension will not be given for Agniveers as they are working on contract basis.

*Life insurance of Rs 48 lakh without contribution during working period will be provided.

*An additional Rs 44 lakh will be provided in case of loss of life.

*If 100 % disabled injury happens in the working period, the government will give Rs 44 lakh, Rs 25 lakh for 75 per cent disability and Rs 15 lakh for 50 per cent disability.

Online registration

You must read the full details of Agnipath Scheme before you apply.

For full details of 'Agnipath Scheme' go to: www.mod.gov.in Scheme

1. Log in to the official portal, you will be redirected to the main page of the site, where you will need to search for the Agnipath app link. You can access this through the What's new section.

2.Once you find the link, click on the application form to go to the new page that appears in the display.

3.Once you get the application form for recruitment, you should start filling it out.

4.Fill out the form with all the information you have and then upload all your scanned sheets with the application form.

5.After uploading the sheets with the form, you have to pay the money and preview the entire application form.

6.After verifying the application form, click the Submit button to save your information.

Other important links:

Navy: https://www.indiannavy.nic.in/

Army: https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx

Air force: http://careerairforce.nic.in/