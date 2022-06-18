Sonia calls Agnipath scheme 'directionless', says govt ignoring voices

CHENNAI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi termed 'Agnipath' scheme "directionless", says unfortunate that govt has 'ignored' voice of youths. She also appealed to youths to adopt peaceful, non-violent means to fight for their demands.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to withdraw the farm laws, he will have to accept the demand of the youth and rollback the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

The former Congress chief also said that for eight consecutive years, the BJP government has "insulted" the values of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Youths across the country have taken to the streets against the contentious scheme, and incidents of violence have been reported from several cities and towns.

Sources said Congress MPs, its working committee members, and All India Congress Committee office-bearers will be part of the "Satyagraha" that begins at 10 am at Jantar the Mantar on June 19.