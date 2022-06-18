Assembly polls in J-K likely by year-end, hints Rajnath Singh

JAMMU: In the first indication of a timeline for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it was downgraded to a Union Territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said there is a possibility of holding the polls “by this year-end”.

Addressing a function here to celebrate the 200th year of the coronation of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the defence minister said with the delimitation exercise over, there is a possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir this year-end.”

The indication of a timeline comes two days after the Election Commission initiated the revision of electoral rolls in the union territory and prepare the draft rolls by August 31.