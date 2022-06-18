National

Assembly polls in J-K likely by year-end, hints Rajnath Singh

The indication of a timeline comes two days after the Election Commission initiated the revision of electoral rolls in the union territory and prepare the draft rolls by August 31.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

JAMMU: In the first indication of a timeline for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it was downgraded to a Union Territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said there is a possibility of holding the polls “by this year-end”.

Addressing a function here to celebrate the 200th year of the coronation of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the defence minister said with the delimitation exercise over, there is a possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir this year-end.”

