Agnipath: Hyd Metro Rail services resume after hrs of suspension

HYDERABAD: The suspended metro rail services in Hyderbad resumed at 6.35 PM in a phased manner, the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail informed on Friday.

"Hyderabad Metro Rail will resume its services from 6.35 PM onwards today, in a phased manner," the metro rail tweeted.

Earlier in the day, they had informed about the suspension of metro services in all three lines of the Hyderabad Metro Rail "till further notice" at 1:12 pm.

"Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements," it had informed via another tweet.

The decision came amid the tense situations in the city due to ongoing Anti-Agnipath agitation in the state.

As per the reports, at least one person died in Telangana's Secunderabad after the protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme turned violent.