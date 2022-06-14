National

ED summons Rahul again on Wednesday for 3rd round of questioning

Gandhi will have to appear again before the ED on Wednesday when a three-member team will question him.
ED summons Rahul again on Wednesday for 3rd round of questioning
Rahul Gandhi
NEW DELHI: After the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald matter on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi
ED starts 2nd round questioning of Rahul Gandhi on day two

Gandhi will have to appear again before the ED on Wednesday when a three-member team will question him.

On Monday, his questioning had ended at about 9 p.m. but he reportedly wanted to correct a few things in his statements and due to this, he had to wait for more hours at ED headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after 4 hours of questioning

On Monday, Gandhi was questioned by agency officials for several hours. He was given a lunch break after three hours, and went to meet his mother, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

After this, he returned to the ED's headquarters where he was again questioned till late in the night.

Gandhi was questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the matter.

Rahul Gandhi
ED
National Herald Case
Sonia gandhi
Investigation
Enforcement Directorate

