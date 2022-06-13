Rahul Gandhi asked to rejoin ED interrogation tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case tomorrow, said sources on Monday.

The Wayanad MP was interrogated by the federal agency today amid protests by Congress workers across the country.

The interrogation began at 11 am in the morning today.

The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break.

The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to Covid-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed after he rejoined the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm.

Speaking on the matter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also in Delhi to extend support to Gandhi, said, "This kind of behaviour is not good, people will not like it. Nobody should have any objection if the law will take its own course. But we object to the misuse of ED, CBI and IT that is being done."

"We should follow the course of law, only then will the nation function. Law should be equal for everyone. But the targetted summons being sent to leaders, in poll-bound states, Income Tax, ED, and Central Bureau of Investigation raids take place. That is wrong," he added.