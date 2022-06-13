Prophet Row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before police in Maha

THANE: The police had also registered a case against expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Muhammad and asked him to record his statement on June 15.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra on Monday over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, has sought time to appear before the police to record her statement, a senior official said.

Nupur Sharma has been granted time and will not appear before the Bhiwandi police on Monday, he said.

The official did not specify how much time she has been granted.

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district had registered a case against Nupur Sharma over her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate, following a complaint lodged by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30, he said.

They had also registered a case against expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Muhammad and asked him to record his statement on June 15, an official earlier said.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday detained a 19-year-old Muslim man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Prophet Muhammad and showing support to Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments, a senior official earlier said.

The accused was taken into custody by the police after tense situation prevailed in the town over his viral social media post, which angered members of the Muslim community, he said.

The man has apologised, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan said on Sunday night, adding that an offence was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups). Mr Chavan appealed to citizens of the town not to believe in rumours and help the police in maintaining law and order.

Earlier, the Mumbra police in Thane asked Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement over her remarks.

The Mumbai Police have also summoned her to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

The police had asked for a video of the debate from the news channel concerned.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.