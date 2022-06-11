Take stern action: UP CM to officials on dealing with violence

LUCKNOW: In view of the violence in Kanpur on June 3 and protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials to take stern action and set an example so that no one dares to disturb peace in the state.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed protests while violence had erupted in Kanpur on June 3 over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-sacked BJP functionaries.

Reviewing the law-and-order situation through video conferencing, Adityanath told SPs, SSPs, district magistrates and other top officials to be in constant communication with religious leaders and the civil society.

''We are citizens of a democratic country and we have to maintain dialogue with all the parties,'' he was quoted as saying in an official release.

However, ''action should be continued against the miscreants. The action should be such that it becomes an example for all elements having anti-social thought so that no one can even think of spoiling the environment,'' the chief minister said.

Those issuing mischievous statements should be dealt with strictly but no innocent should be harmed, Adityanath said.

In the last few days attempts were made by anti-social elements to disturb peace and harmony in Kanpur, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Hathras, Firozabad and Ambedkar Nagar, he said.

On June 3, a similar attempt was made in Kanpur. Even then, officials were instructed to maintain vigil. To maintain peace, one has to stay cautious, the chief minister told the review meeting.

Expressing satisfaction over the action taken by the police and administration, he directed them to remain alert round the clock.

''It is sad that the conspirators used teenagers for their malafide purposes. It is important to identify the main conspirators. ''Such attempts by anti-social elements can be made again in days to come. The purpose of these people is to disturb peace and harmony in the state. We have to thwart such attempts by working as a team,'' Adityanath said.

He said that wherever there is a possibility of any trouble, CrPC section 144 should be imposed.

In case of damage caused to public property, Adityanth said the damages should be recovered from the guilty.

He directed officials to collect complete bank details of the suspects and conspirators so that the financial trail is thoroughly investigated.

Stressing that bulldozers are being used against criminals and the mafia, the chief minister said the action should be continued but the poor should not be targeted.

On June 3, violence erupted in Kanpur when some people gathered demanding strict action against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

As many as 40 people, including some police personnel, were injured as petrol bombs were hurled and public property was damaged during the violence.

On Friday, people pelted stones at policemen in Prayagraj and Saharanpur and protests broke out after Friday prayers in at least four other cities in Uttar Pradesh over a BJP leader's recent remarks on the Prophet.