Protests in UP cities over Prophet remark, stone-pelting in Prayagraj

People raised slogans and pelted stones in the Atala area of Prayagraj after the Friday prayers ended.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure law and order. Senior police and administrative officials have also reached the spot.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Parashant Kumar said, "The reports of stone-pelting in Prayagraj are being looked into." He said Friday prayers were held peacefully in most places across the state.

This comes following clashes last week in Kanpur over the remarks on the Prophet at a TV debate some days earlier. A high alert was issued across the state after that, and a heavy police force was deployed to ensure that violence does not occur again.