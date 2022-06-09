With 7,240 new Covid cases, India reports nearly 40% spike

NEW DELHI: For a second day in a row, India reported a nearly 40 per cent spike after it registered 7,240 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against the 5,233 infections logged the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, the country has reported eight new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,723.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also increased to 32,498 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,591 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,40,301. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate spiked to 2.13 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,40,615 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.38 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.59 crore, achieved via 2,48,87,047 sessions.

Over 3.47 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.