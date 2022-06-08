National

Al Qaeda warns suicide attack in India over Prophet remarks

The threat statement, shared by some social media users, referred to controversial remarks of a BJP office-bearer against whom the party has taken action.
Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-ZawahiriAFP
ANI

NEW DELHI: Terrorist organisation Al Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a threat relating to India saying that they are ready to blow themselves up in Gujarat, UP, Bombay and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet".

The threat statement said, "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat".

"They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet."

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet... [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," it added.

Nupur's controversial comment on Prophet: Top developments

The threat statement mentioned "Hindutva terrorists occupying India" and said "we shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet."

The threat statement, shared by some social media users, referred to controversial remarks of a BJP office-bearer against whom the party has taken action.

