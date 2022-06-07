Death threats, targeted hatred: Nupur Sharma gets security

NEW DELHI: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma was provided security by the Delhi Police in the wake of death threats she has received over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The former BJP spokesperson had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on May 27 alleging that she has been receiving death threats and target hatred against her.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station against unidentified people.