BJP youth wing leader arrested for controversial post against Prophet

KANPUR: Kanpur Police on Tuesday arrested BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava for derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, in view of recent clashes in the district. A case has been registered against the BJP leader over his controversial tweet, which now stands deleted.

"Harshit Srivastava was arrested while taking immediate action after registering a case for his controversial tweet. Those who disturb the peace of the city, irrespective of religion, will not be spared," said the police. This comes three days after a violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes. The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, said the police. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion". The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.