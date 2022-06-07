BJP asks Kejriwal why Jain's resignation not sought

NEW DELHI: Following the recoveries made from the residences of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's aides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for giving "clean chit" to their minister and questioned why Arvind Kejriwal has not sought the resignation of his health minister turned 'hawalaat minister'.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The whole world has today seen the proof of the so-called honesty and goodness of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Around Rs 2.8 crore and now about 2 kg of gold, 133 gold coins were recovered from Satyendar Jain and his associates."

Further taking a dig at the Health Minister, Poonawalla said that the direct evidence of Satyendar Jain's corruption has come to the fore from the whereabouts of Arvind Kejriwal's special men.

Questioning the AAP stances on the Punjab Health Minister and Delhi health minister's resignation, the BJP leaders slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for showing sympathy for his Minister in Delhi.

"What is the compulsion that Arvind Kejriwal is saving the health minister of Delhi till now? Why he has still not sought the resignation of his health minister turned 'hawalaat minister'.

In Punjab, he took the resignation of the health minister, then what happened in Delhi? What is the sympathy he has for his Minister in Delhi that he is using his ABCD (Arvind Kejriwal, Brashtachaar, Coverup of Corruption and Diversion) formula?" he said.

Attacking Kejriwal on giving 'clean chit' to Satyendar Jain, Poonawalla questioned, "Kejriwal ji gave clean cheat to Jain after seeking the documents. I want to ask whether the documents include the 2019 high court's order in which Satyendar Jain has been found guilty in hawala transaction. Has your 'clean chit' been given without reading these documents? Are the Delhi Court's 2019 findings vendetta politics? Is the attachment order of Rs 4.81 crore also vendetta politics? Were you able to go to the court and get clean chit?"

He further reminded of a similar incident when Kejriwal gave clean chit to Jitender Singh Tomar and said, "Remember that a similar clean chit was given to Jitender Singh Tomar. But after that, the whole truth came out. Kejriwal wants a Padma Vibhushan for his Minister. We don't know about that but he will certainly get a gold medal in scams."