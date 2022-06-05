After suspension from BJP, Nupur Sharma issues apology

NEW DELHI: After suspended over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate, former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday issued an apology and said she unconditionally withdraw her statement.

She said that it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

On Twitter Sharma wrote, "I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi."

"I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings," Sharma added.